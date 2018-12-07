New Match Set For Impact’s Homecoming

Impact Wrestling will hold their next pay-per-view event, which will be titled, Homecoming, at The Asylum in Nashville, Tennessee on January 6th, 2019.

A new match for the show was revealed during this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV as it was announced that Eli Drake would battle Abyss in a Monster’s Ball match.

Here’s the updated card for this show:

Vacant X Division Championship Ultimate X Match: Rich Swann vs. Jake Crist vs. TBA vs. TBA

Knockouts Championship Match: Champion Tessa Blanchard vs. Taya Valkyrie

World Championship Match: Champion Johnny Impact vs. Brian Cage (Cage is cashing in his X Division championship as ‘Option C’)

Monster’s Ball Match: Eli Drake vs Abyss

Impact Tag Team Title Match: Champion LAX vs Lucha Brothers