New Match Set For MLW: Clash In Orlando Event

MATT SYDAL TO DEBUT IN MLW ON APRIL 12TH IN ORLANDO AGAINST LOW KI



ORLANDO – Two elite fighting athletes will clash as Matt Sydal vs. Low Ki (representing Black Friday Management) is set for the April 12th MLW: The World Championship Finals card in Orlando at Gilt Nightclub.



Will Sydal’s blistering aerial attacks and spin kicks triumph or will Low Ki add another victim to his impressive undefeated streak? Find out live in Orlando at Gilt Nightclub on Thursday night April 12th at MLW’s next TV taping!



You can purchase tickets now at MLWTickets.com starting at $15.



Matches signed for April 12th thus far include:



MLW WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS

MATT RIDDLE VS. SHANE “SWERVE” STRICKLAND



MATT SYDAL VS. LOW KI



More matches and wrestlers will be announced in the coming days and weeks at MLW.com.



Ticket prices range from $15-$45 with a limited number of “VIP Packages” also available at MLWTickets.com.



MLW: The World Championship Finals is an all ages event.



GILT is located at 740 Bennett Rd. in Orlando.



Dress code: There is no dress code for this event. If you stay for the after party at GILT there is a dress code of no hats, shorts or tank tops.



Parking: The venue has a parking lot. Space is available on a first come, first serve basis. There is a small fee for parking at the venue’s lot. Valet parking is also available at GILT.



