New Match Set For MLW: Zero Hour Event

DEATH MATCH: JIMMY HAVOC VS. SHANE “SWERVE” STRICKLAND SIGNED FOR MLW: ZERO HOUR ON JANUARY 11TH IN ORLANDO



ORLANDO – It appears MLW will ring in the new year with blood and violence as Shane “Swerve” Strickland will fight England’s most dangerous man Jimmy Havoc in a death match at MLW: Zero Hour at Gilt Nightclub on January 11th in Orlando.



Strickland issued the challenge to Havoc over the weekend with league officials moving quickly to sign the highly anticipated encounter between the two top ranked wrestlers.



Havoc, notorious for leaving blood and wreckage in the wake of his matches, now sets his eyes on a “celebration of violence”, as the King of the Death Match seeks to continue his winning ways in MLW.



At MLW: Never Say Never (available for free), Strickland looked to avenge a brutal October attack outside a nightclub however the wild no DQ tag team match left much to still be resolved. The stage is now set for this bloody feud to possibly be resolved as Havoc and Swerve battle in one of the most brutal matches there is: a death match.



Tickets are on sale now at http://mlwzerohour.eventbrite.com for MLW’s return to Orlando this January 11th.



Ticket prices range from $15-$45 with a limited number of “Golden Ticket” VIP Packages also available.







Matches signed:



Death Match:



Jimmy Havoc vs. Shane “Swerve” Strickland



Super Fight: MVP vs. Low Ki



Presented by Stokely Hathaway and Black Friday Management



The following wrestlers are also confirmed for the MLW: Zero Hour event:



•Darby Allin



•Sammy Guevara managed by Salina de la Renta



•MJF



•Brody King



•Jimmy Yuta



•Jason Cade



•Barrington Hughes



More matches and wrestlers will be announced in the coming days and weeks at MLW.com.



MLW: Zero Hour is an all ages event



MLW: Zero Hour will be available by January 18th on demand to stream or download with Tony Schiavone and Rich Bocchini calling the action. Learn more about MLW.tv at: http://www.MLW.tv.





GILT is located at 740 Bennett Rd. in Orlando.



Dress code: There is no dress code for this event. If you stay for the after party at GILT there is a dress code of no hats, shorts or tank tops.

Parking: The venue has a parking lot. Space is available on a first come, first serve basis. There is a small fee for parking at the venue’s lot. Valet parking is also available at GILT.



