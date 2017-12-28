New Match Set For MLW: Zero Hour Event

ORLANDO – After a wild encounter with MVP, brawler Brody King will return to MLW on January 11th as he takes on another emerging contender in Maxwell Jacob Friedman (“MJF”). The 2 will square off for the first time ever on January 11th at MLW: Zero Hour in Orlando at Gilt Nightclub.



Tickets can be purchased at: http://mlwzerohour.eventbrite.com.



Ticket prices range from $15-$45 with a limited number of “Golden Ticket” VIP Packages also available.



This match presents a culture clash with the 6’5” tattooed brawler Brody King facing a man of privilege, MJF, an up and comer known for wearing Burberry and enjoying memberships to some of the most elite country clubs in the world.



Following submitting Joey Ryan at MLW Never Say Never, MJF looks to go 3-0 in MLW… but will the dangerous Brody stomp MJF into defeat? Find out January 11th at MLW: Zero Hour.



Matches signed for January 11th thus far include:



Death Match



Jimmy Havoc vs. Shane “Swerve” Strickland



Super Fight



MVP vs. Low Ki



Presented by Stokely Hathaway and Black Friday Management



Matt Riddle & Jeff Cobb vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor & Seth Petruzelli



Lucha Libre



Penta el Zero M vs. Rey Fenix



Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara (managed by Salina de la Renta)



Brody King vs. MJF



The following wrestlers are also confirmed for the MLW: Zero Hour event:



•Santana Garrett



•Jimmy Yuta



•Jason Cade



•Barrington Hughes



•Rhett Giddins



•The Dirty Blondes



•Saieve Al Sabah



•Vandal Ortagun



More matches and wrestlers will be announced in the coming days and weeks at MLW.com.