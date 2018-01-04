New Match Set For MLW’s Zero Hour Event

The following was sent to us:

SANTANA GARRETT TO WRESTLE DEBUTING MJ JENKINS AT MAJOR LEAGUE WRESTLING’S JANUARY 11TH EVENT IN ORLANDO

ORLANDO – MJ Jenkins will make her MLW debut Thursday January 11th in Orlando against the undefeated Santana Garrett. This match is the latest to be added to the stacked January 11th MLW: Zero Hour card in Orlando at Gilt Nightclub.



Known as the “Trifecta” for her pursuit of music, acting and wrestling, MJ Jenkins has competed all over the world including most recently in the Dominican Republic and Canada.



Trained in Brooklyn at the world famous Gleason’s Gym, Jenkins was trained by Johnny Rodz, one of the sport’s greatest trainers.



Santana, who has had enjoyed success in MLW thus far, recently was attacked by Priscilla Kelly twice for reasons still unknown. Can Santana keep focused on arguably her toughest challenge to date knowing Priscilla Kelly is looming? Or, will darkness once again creep into the picture for the “Modern Day Wonder Woman”?



Tickets can be purchased at: http://mlwzerohour.eventbrite.com.



Ticket prices range from $15-$45 with a limited number of “Golden Ticket” VIP Packages also available.

Death Match:



Jimmy Havoc vs. Shane “Swerve” Strickland



Super Fight: MVP vs. Low Ki



Presented by Stokely Hathaway and Black Friday Management



Matt Riddle & Jeff Cobb vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor & Seth Petruzelli



Penta el Zero M vs. Rey Fenix



Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara (managed by Salina de la Renta



MJF vs. Brody King



Santana Garrett vs. MJ Jenkins



The following wrestlers are also confirmed for the MLW: Zero Hour event:



•Jimmy Yuta



•Jason Cade



•Barrington Hughes



•Rhett Giddins



•The Dirty Blondes



•Saieve Al Sabah



•Vandal Ortagun



•Mike Parrow