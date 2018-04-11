New Match Set For Next MLW Event

The following was sent to us:

ORLANDO – After fracturing his arm earlier this year, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor has been medically cleared to compete next Thursday at Major League Wrestling’s April 12th card in Orlando. League officials today confirmed that Tom Lawlor vs. ACH has been added to MLW: The World Championship Finals at Orlando’s Gilt Nightclub.



Lawlor, who was replaced by ACH as an alternate in the World Heavyweight Championship semi-finals, will battle the man who took his place in the tournament.



Will ACH’s dynamic blend of speed, innovation and power conquer “Filthy” Tom Lawlor’s MMA pedigree and ruthless rulebreaking tactics? Find out on April 12th in Orlando.



MLW’s April 12th card is confirmed as a MAJOR LEAGUE WRESTLING: FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.



You can purchase tickets now at MLWTickets.com starting at $15.



Matches signed for April 12th thus far include:



MLW WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS

MATT RIDDLE VS. SHANE “SWERVE” STRICKLAND



THE REMATCH:

PENTAGON JR. REY FENIX



MATT SYDAL VS. LOW KI



SAMI & JOEY’S BOGUS ADVENTURE MATCH:

SAMI CALLIHAN & JOEY JANELA VS. JIMMY HAVOC & DARBY ALLIN



ACH VS. “FILTHY TOM LAWLOR



FRED YEHI VS. MAXWELL JACOB FRIEDMAN



SANTANA GARRETT VS. AERIAL MONROE



Also scheduled to appear:

MVP

Mike Parrow