New Match Set For Post-ROH Final Battle TV Tapings

On Dec. 15, the night after the huge Final Battle pay-per-view, Ring of Honor will present Final Battle Fallout, an international TV taping, at the historic 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. What better city for ROH to put an exclamation point on its biggest year ever than The City of Brotherly Love?



One of CMLL’s biggest stars, RUSH, a founding father of Los Ingobernables, makes his long-awaited ROH debut in Philadelphia at Final Battle Fallout! RUSH has headlined CMLL cards at the historic Arena Mexico since embracing his dark side and has seen his group expand internationally, with Tetsuya Naito launching his own incredibly successful group in New Japan.



RUSH makes his debut against a colleague of a man he faced in the main event of CMLL’s historic 85th Anniversary event just a few months ago! It will be RUSH versus “The Best Around” TK O’Ryan in Philadelphia!



RUSH vs. TK O’RYAN



Matt Taven has become a bonafide star in CMLL, main eventing CMLL’s biggest event of the year in 2018 after making his debut there in 2016. His very first opponent on his very first trip to Mexico? RUSH. Opposing him in the Hair vs. Hair tag team main event at 85th Anniversary? RUSH.



Responsible for scalping Taven in Arena Mexico, RUSH comes to ROH and he is looking to take out the entire Kingdom! It is an opportunity for Los Ingobernables, whose Japan chapter recently defeated The Kingdom in tag team action in Toronto, to pick up another victory over The Kingdom while it is an opportunity of a lifetime for TK O’Ryan to avenge The Kingdom’s leader and pick up the biggest win of his career against bonafide superstar, RUSH!



Who will pick up the victory? Join us LIVE to find out!



There is nothing like the fast-paced, in-your-face action that only ROH can deliver!



RING OF HONOR – FINAL BATTLE FALLOUT INTERNATIONAL TELEVISION TAPING



SATURDAY, DECEMBER 15TH

BELL TIME @ 06:00 PM ET

2300 ARENA

2300 S SWANSON ST

PHILADELPHIA, PA 19148



Already Signed:



PROVING GROUND MATCH – IF LUCHASAURUS WINS OR LASTS 15 MINUTES WITH THE ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION, HE EARNS A ROH WORLD TELEVISION TITLE MATCH



LUCHASAURUS vs. ROH WORLD- TELEVISION CHAMPION JEFF COBB (IF CHAMPION)



ZACK SABRE JR. vs. TRACY WILLIAMS



PJ BLACK vs. JUICE ROBINSON



RUSH vs. TK O’RYAN



Scheduled to Appear:



ROH World Champion Jay Lethal

ROH World Tag Team Champions SCU (Frankie Kazarian & Scorpio Sky)

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Kingdom (Matt Taven, TK O’Ryan, Vinny Marseglia)

Women of Honor Champion Sumie Sakai

CMLL’s Rush

“The American Nightmare” Cody

The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson)

The Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe)

“The Villain” Marty Scurll

“Hangman” Adam Page

Madison Rayne

Christopher Daniels

Bully Ray

Flip Gordon

Karen Q

Jonathan Gresham

Silas Young

Chris Sabin

Cheeseburger

The Bouncers (Beer City Bruiser & Brian Milonas)

Twisted Sisterz (Holidead & Thunder Rosa)

Best Friends (Beretta & Chuckie T.)



