New Match Set For ROH 16 Anniversary Show

ROH issued the following:

“The Villain” Marty Scurll etched his name in the Ring of Honor history books when he defeated current ROH World Champion Dalton Castle in his very first night in ROH. Just two nights later, Scurll defeated Will Ospreay to become the World Television Champion. Over the past 16 months, Scurll has become not only one of the top stars in ROH but also one of the top stars in the world, successfully defending the World Television Champion against all comers for six months while becoming one of the top contenders for the ROH World Championship.



Punishment Martinez had a breakout year of his own in 2017, defeating stars like Jay Lethal, current IWGP United States Champion Jay White, and current IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay before eliminating the final three Survival of the Fittest finalists en route to winning the prestigious tournament and earning a ROH World Title shot.



Scurll challenged Martinez prior to Martinez’s shot against Dalton Castle, assuming that Martinez would defeat Castle in Nashville. Martinez accepted, should he have walked out successful, before chokeslamming Scurll. Even though Martinez fell short in a back and forth bout, it was the chokeslam that Scurll has not forgotten and the match has been signed for 16th Anniversary, LIVE on Pay Per View and for HonorClub VIP on Friday March 9!



PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ vs. “THE VILLAIN” MARTY SCURLL



The 6’7” Punishment Martinez says he is the Creeper of Violence and the Master of Anarchy and his actions have backed up those words. Staying on his feet and dominating most of his first-ever World Title shot in Nashville, Martinez came within an eyelash of defeating Dalton Castle to become the World Champion at a time when everyone from Matt Taven to Cody to Jay Lethal to Marty Scrull believes they are World Championship contenders.



“The Villain” had been rooting for a Martinez victory while on guest commentary, and even though it was sealed with a South of Heaven Chokeslam, Martinez agreed to give Scurll a shot should he have won. Martinez ultimately came up short but Scurll still wants his shot at revenge.



And he will get it in Vegas!



With the chaos swirling around Bullet Club, Scurll has remained a steady anchor in uneasy water. And he is focused on the World Championship, already challenging the winner of Castle vs. Lethal, 16th Anniversary’s Main Event. But Scurll must earn his shot and a win over Martinez would likely get him there! Likewise, Martinez, who has firmly established himself as a World Championship contender, is just another big win or two away from earning himself another shot at championship gold! Who will win this first-time match-up? Join us to find out!



It will be a celebration of 16 years of amazing Ring of Honor action on Friday, March 9 when ROH Presents 16th Anniversary! Fans can watch the event LIVE on Pay Per View, the Fite.TV App, by becoming a HonorClub VIP member, or ordering as a HonorClub member with a discount! Don’t miss this celebration of the history of ROH with the hard-hitting, in-your-face action only ROH can deliver LIVE!



RING OF HONOR PRESENTS 16TH ANNIVERSARY



Local Time: Friday, Mar 9, 2018 06:00 pm PST (9:00 pm EST)

Sam’s Town Live

5111 Boulder Highway

Las Vegas, Nevada 89122



ALREADY SIGNED



MAIN EVENT



ROH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

ROH WORLD CHAMPION DALTON CASTLE W/THE BOYS vs. JAY LETHAL



ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (ALEX SHELLEY & CHRIS SABIN) vs. THE BRISCOES (JAY & MARK BRISCOE)



GRUDGE MATCH



“THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY vs. MATT TAVEN



PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ vs. “THE VILLAIN” MARTY SCURLL



SIGNED TO COMPETE



ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE YOUNG BUCKS & ADAM PAGE



SOCAL UNCENSORED (“ALMIGHTY” CHRISTOPHER DANIELS, “HEAVY METAL REBEL” FRANKIE KAZARIAN, & SCORPIO SKY)



FLIP GORDON