New Match Set For ROH Final Battle PPV

Ring of Honor's seminal event, FINAL BATTLE, emanates from the Manhattan Center's Hammerstein Ballroom on Friday December 15 at 9 PM EST!



This year's Final Battle is the 16th in ROH history



GRUDGE MATCH

THE ADDICTION (CHRISTOPHER DANIELS & FRANKIE KAZARIAN) VS. WAR MACHINE (RAY ROWE & HANSON)



War Machine earned a shot at the ROH World Tag Team Championships and took on the Motor City Machine Guns for the championships in Philadelphia. With the match, and perhaps the titles, heading their way, the match was interrupted by The Addiction, who not only cost War Machine the match but ruined it for the fans with childish toys like silly string.



A few weeks later on ROH Television, War Machine was never able to start their match, instead they were attacked by The Addiction. The brawl led to a fan getting hurt with a full-scale investigation leading to a suspension of Ray Rowe that kept him off of ROH Elite and the international television taping in Ft. Lauderdale.



The actions of “Almighty” Christopher Daniels and “The Heavy Metal Rebel” Frankie Kazarian were not done at random, indeed they were deliberate and calculated, done to insert chaos into the ROH World Tag Team Championship picture and also to ruin the experience of ROH fans.



And maybe, just maybe, to cost old foes what is most important to them.



It was the night after Global Wars 2016 that the Addiction goaded War Machine into their third match in less than 24 hours, including a vicious brawl that saw War Machine finally defeat the Briscoes and then War Machine defeating IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada and Gedo the very next night. The Addiction, who have christened themselves “The Smartest Men in the Room”, took advantage of the adrenaline and the fearlessness of War Machine, challenged them on the spot, and captured the ROH World Tag Team Titles in Dearborn.



The issues between The Addiction and War Machine date back over 18 months but The Addiction’s most recent stunts cost War Machine the championships and Ray Rowe a living. These two teams will collide in a huge grudge match at Final Battle!



Every year, Final Battle is the biggest event on the Ring of Honor calendar!



ROH FINAL BATTLE 2017

Local Time: Friday, Dec 15, 2017 09:00pm EST

The Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom

311 W 34th Street

New York, New York 10001



ALREADY SIGNED



MAIN EVENT

ROH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

ROH WORLD CHAMPION “THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY (IF CHAMPION) vs. DALTON CASTLE



DREAM MATCH, NON-TITLE

IWGP JR. HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION “THE VILLAIN” MARTY SCURLL vs. JAY LETHAL



ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (ALEX SHELLEY & CHRIS SABIN) vs. BEST FRIENDS (BERETTA & CHUCKIE T.)



ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPIONSHIP FOUR CORNERS ELIMINATION MATCH

SHANE TAYLOR vs. SILAS YOUNG vs. PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ vs. ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION KENNY KING



ROH WORLD SIX MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS

ROH WORLD SIX MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS ADAM PAGE & THE YOUNG BUCKS vs. FLIP GORDON, DRAGON LEE, & TITAN



SPECIAL ATTRACTION MATCH

MATT TAVEN vs. “THE AERIAL ASSASSIN” WILL OSPREAY



GRUDGE MATCH

THE ADDICTION (CHRISTOPHER DANIELS & FRANKIE KAZARIAN) VS. WAR MACHINE (RAY ROWE & HANSON)