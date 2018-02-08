New Match Set For ROH Honor Reigns Supreme Event

ROH issued the following:

Ring of Honor returns to Concord, NC on Friday February 9 for HONOR REIGNS SUPREME!



Concord has always supported ROH and this event is no exception! Tickets are already moving fast but some great seats are still available – do not get locked out!



2017 saw the breakup of the group known as The Rebellion and the distance between former members Kenny King, Shane Taylor, Caprice Coleman, and Rhett Titus has done them all well. In particular, two stand-outs emerged. King defeated KUSHIDA in front of his hometown crowd in Las Vegas to win the ROH World Television Title. Shane Taylor became an instant impact player recording fast wins with his One-Hitter Quitter and became a World TV Title Contender in his own right.



Their paths cross for the first time one-on-one in Concord!



KENNY KING vs. SHANE TAYLOR



The disbanding of The Rebellion following their loss to Search and Destroy at Best in the World may have been the best thing to happen to Kenny King’s career. It led to soul-searching, an appearance on TV’s The Bachelorette, and a reassessment about what is important to him: his daughter and professional wrestling.



King’s renewed focus led him all the way to the World Television Championship, capturing it in front of a raucous home crowd in Las Vegas at Death Before Dishonor!



For Shane Taylor, the book closing on The Rebellion led to similar soul-searching. Taylor re-tooled and became a hitman-for-hire, accepting money from everyone from QT Marshall to then-World Champion Cody and everyone in between with a similar goal of providing for his own daughter so she never had to see the horrors he saw on the streets of East Cleveland.



With King’s focus on regaining the World Television Title at the forefront and Taylor looking to get back in the hunt in his own right after competing at Final Battle’s four-way elimination match for the title, King and Taylor meet one-on-one for the first time in Ring of Honor with both men eying the World Television Championship! Can Taylor pick up a big victory or will King make Taylor bend the knee? Join us to find out!



Ring of Honor presents HONOR REIGNS SUPREME

Local Time: Friday, Feb 9, 2018 07:00pm EST

Cabarrus Arena

4751 NC-49

Concord, North Carolina 28025



MAIN EVENT

BULLET CLUB (“THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY, “THE VILLAIN” MARTY SCURLL, & CO-HOLDER ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP ADAM PAGE) vs. THE KINGDOM (MATT TAVEN, “THE BEST AROUND” TK O’RYAN, & “THE HORROR KING” VINNY MARSEGLIA)



JAY LETHAL vs. JONATHAN GRESHAM



NON-TITLE

BEST FRIENDS (BERETTA & CHUCKIE T.) vs. CO-HOLDERS ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS & IWGP JR. HEAVYWEIGHT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE YOUNG BUCKS (MATT & NICK JACKSON)



SOCAL UNCENSORED (“ALMIGHTY” CHRISTOPHER DANIELS, “HEAVY METAL REBEL” CHRISTOPHER DANIELS, & SCORPIO SKY) vs. ROH WORLD CHAMPION DALTON CASTLE & THE BOYS



PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ vs. FLIP GORDON



KENNY KING vs. SHANE TAYLOR



SIGNED TO COMPETE

ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION “PRO WRESTLING’S LAST REAL MAN” SILAS YOUNG

THE BRISCOES (JAY & MARK BRISCOE)

CHEESEBURGER

KELLY KLEIN

DEONNA PURRAZZO

MANDY LEON