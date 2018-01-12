New Match Set For ROH Music City Excellence Event

ROH issued the following:

“THE VILLAIN” MARTY SCURLL vs. SHANE TAYLOR



“The Villain” Marty Scurll had the best year of his career in 2017! For much of the year, it was rare to see Scurll without a championship around his waist, whether it was the ROH World Television Championship in the first half of the year or the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship in the year’s second-half. Scurll’s villainous ways led him to victory after victory and has seen his star and stock rise globally.



Critical to Scurll becoming one of the biggest stars in the world was not only his stellar win/loss record but also one of the most memorable moments of 2017, when he shocked the world and joined Bullet Club at War of the Worlds and helped The Elite expel Adam Cole.



But it is this association that has led to this match. Bullet Club has become ensnarled with SoCal Uncensored, a group made of Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and Scorpio Sky. The three men debuted as a trio at Final Battle, attacking the ROH World Six Man Tag Team Champions, The Hung Bucks. When the Young Bucks were viciously attacked after the bell at a recent TV taping by SoCal Uncensored, Marty Scurll was nowhere to be found.



Shane Taylor saw new heights in 2017, too. An impressive near 100 lbs. weight loss has made the fighter from Cleveland faster, more explosive, and the most dangerous he has ever been. And it has been Taylor who has been a hitman for hire, taking money to use his muscle to carry out hits for everyone from QT Marshall to Cody. With no loyalty other than money, Taylor was responsible for laying out Scurll and now, the two will meet in the ring in Nashville!



Ring of Honor Wrestling International Television Taping

Local Time: Saturday, Jan 20, 2018 06:00pm CST

Nashville Municipal Auditorium

417 4th Ave N

Nashville, Tennessee 37201



ALREADY SIGNED



MATT TAVEN vs. “THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY



ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (ALEX SHELLEY & CHRIS SABIN) vs. BEST FRIENDS (BERETTA & CHUCKIE T.)



JAY LETHAL vs. FLIP GORDON



SIGNED TO APPEAR



ROH WORLD CHAMPION DALTON CASTLE

ROH WORLD SIX MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE HUNG BUCKS (ADAM PAGE & THE YOUNG BUCKS)

IWGP JR. HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION “THE VILLAIN” MARTY SCURLL

SOCAL UNCENSORED (CHRISTOPHER DANIELS, FRANKIE KAZARIAN, & SCORPIO SKY)

PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ

SHANE TAYLOR



WOMEN OF HONOR

“THE GATEKEEPER” KELLY KLEIN

“THE EXOTIC GODDESS” MANDY LEON

KAREN Q.

BRANDI RHODES

“BONESAW” JESSIE BROOKS