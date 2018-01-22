New Match Set For Tonight’s WWE Raw 25

It was announced on Monday afternoon that an eight woman tag team match would take place on Raw 25. Also, Stephanie McMahon will open the show.

Excited to kick off #Raw25 in less than 15 minutes. Be sure to #TuneIn to @USA_Network, you won’t want to miss tonight’s celebration! pic.twitter.com/ExliIl0VWR — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) January 23, 2018

WWE is in Brooklyn, NY at the Barclays Center for tonight’s Raw 25. As noted, Roman Reigns will defend the Intercontinental Title against The Miz. Also, Raw Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan would appear on Christian’s Peep Show on the show.