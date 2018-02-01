New Match Set For Upcoming ROH TV Taping

ROH issued the following:

The Best Wrestling on the Planet returns to Atlanta, GA at historic Center Stage on Saturday February 10 for HONOR REIGNS SUPREME! All of your favorite Ring of Honor stars will do battle in the Peach State during a night of unforgettable action!



Atlanta has always supported ROH and this event is no exception! Tickets are already moving fast and this event will sell out! Limited tickets remain – do not get locked out!



After a successful Global Wars Tour that saw him go 3-0 in singles matches, a victory over “The Villain” Marty Scurll at Final Battle, and kicking of 2018 with a win on television against current IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay, Jay Lethal once again finds himself on top of the world and amongst the top contenders for the ROH World Championship.



In Atlanta, Lethal looks to keep his winning ways going against a man who continues to make a name for himself around the globe and in ROH with a pure style of wrestling in his hometown, Jonathan Gresham!



JAY LETHAL vs. JONATHAN GRESHAM



Jay Lethal’s accomplishments speak for themselves. For two years, Lethal held either one or both of the ROH World and ROH World Television Championships. His successes have earned him the label of “The Franchise”, a man who has become so synonymous with ROH that you cannot think of The Best Wrestling on the Planet without thinking of Lethal.



Lethal spent much of 2017 locked in a brutal feud with current ROH World Television Champion Silas Young. Following their bout at Death Before Dishonor, Lethal looked to get back on track and did so with wins against Frankie Kazarian, Hiromu Takahashi, Jay White, Marty Scurll, and Will Ospreay. Heading into 2018, Lethal was the first to challenge new ROH World Champion Dalton Castle face-to-face, looking to stake his claim to a shot at becoming ROH World Champion for the second time!



But in between Lethal and Castle is a man who is one of the most accomplished wrestlers in the world under the age of 30, Jonathan Gresham! Gresham has used technical precision and a decade of experience in 14 countries and four continents to outwrestle and outsmart almost everyone he has been in the ring with. And after wins against Josh Woods, TK O’Ryan, and Vinny Marseglia, Gresham, who vowed on Coleman’s Pulpit to bring back a more Pure wrestling style, is taking his shot in the city he was born and became a pro wrestler in against his biggest challenge to date!



A win for Lethal against one of the best, young wrestlers in the world would bolster his case for a ROH World Title match. For Gresham, a win against Lethal would elevate his own status in the ROH World and Television Championship pictures! Who will win this first-time bout? Join us in Atlanta to find out!



There is nothing like the hard-hitting, in-your-face action ROH can deliver! Tickets are moving fast and this will sell out! Get your tickets to Honor Reigns Supreme NOW!



Ring of Honor presents HONOR REIGNS SUPREME

Local Time: Saturday, Feb 10, 2018 07:30pm EST

Center Stage

1374 West Peachtree Street

Atlanta, Georgia 30309



MAIN EVENT



BULLET CLUB (“THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY, “THE VILLAIN” MARTY SCURLL, & CO-HOLDER ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP ADAM PAGE) vs. THE KINGDOM (MATT TAVEN, “THE BEST AROUND” TK O’RYAN, & “THE HORROR KING” VINNY MARSEGLIA)



JAY LETHAL vs. JONATHAN GRESHAM



SIGNED TO COMPETE



ROH WORLD CHAMPION DALTON CASTLE W/THE BOYS

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (ALEX SHELLEY & CHRIS SABIN)

ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION “PRO WRESTLING’S LAST REAL MAN” SILAS YOUNG

CO-HOLDERS ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS THE YOUNG BUCKS

THE BRISCOES (JAY & MARK BRISCOE)

BEST FRIENDS (BERETTA & CHUCKIE T.)

SOCAL UNCENSORED (CHRISTOPHER DANIELS, FRANKIE KAZARIAN, & SCORPIO SKY)

SHANE TAYLOR

PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ

KENNY KING

FLIP GORDON