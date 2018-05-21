New Match Set For WWE Live Event At MSG

WWE is scheduled to hold a live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 7th. The following is the updated promotional material for the show:
WWE RETURNS TO THE WORLD’S MOST FAMOUS ARENA WITH THE SUMMERSLAM HEATWAVE TOUR!
FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER SEE RONDA ROUSEY LIVE IN ACTION AT MSG!
MAIN EVENT: ROMAN REIGNS VS. SAMOA JOE
PLUS MORE OF YOUR FAVORITE WWE SUPERSTARS INCLUDING:
BRAUN STROWMAN
SETH ROLLINS
FINN BALOR
THE MIZ
ALEXA BLISS
ASUKA
SASHA BANKS
ELIAS
THE BAR
MATT HARDY
BRAY WYATT
*CARD IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE*
WWE Superstar VIP Experience is $640 & includes:
• Premium Ringside Seat
• Meet & Greet and Autograph Opportunity with WWE Superstars*
• Exclusive Limited Edition 2018 WWE Souvenir Event Chair
• Three New Exclusive VIP Merchandise Items
• Limited Edition 2018 Autograph Book
• Matted Superstar Collage
• Commemorative VIP Ticket
• On-site Greeter
WWE VIP Merch Package is $399 & includes:
• Premium Floor Seat within the first 4 seats of the Superstar Entrance Aisle
• Exclusive Limited Edition 2018 WWE Souvenir Event Chair
• Matted Autographed Superstar Photo
• Three New Exclusive VIP Merchandise Items
• Official WWE Program and a Commemorative VIP Ticket