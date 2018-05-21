New Match Set For WWE Live Event At MSG

WWE is scheduled to hold a live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 7th. The following is the updated promotional material for the show:

WWE RETURNS TO THE WORLD’S MOST FAMOUS ARENA WITH THE SUMMERSLAM HEATWAVE TOUR!

FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER SEE RONDA ROUSEY LIVE IN ACTION AT MSG!

MAIN EVENT: ROMAN REIGNS VS. SAMOA JOE

PLUS MORE OF YOUR FAVORITE WWE SUPERSTARS INCLUDING:

BRAUN STROWMAN

SETH ROLLINS

FINN BALOR

THE MIZ

ALEXA BLISS

ASUKA

SASHA BANKS

ELIAS

THE BAR

MATT HARDY

BRAY WYATT

*CARD IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE*

WWE Superstar VIP Experience is $640 & includes:

• Premium Ringside Seat

• Meet & Greet and Autograph Opportunity with WWE Superstars*

• Exclusive Limited Edition 2018 WWE Souvenir Event Chair

• Three New Exclusive VIP Merchandise Items

• Limited Edition 2018 Autograph Book

• Matted Superstar Collage

• Commemorative VIP Ticket

• On-site Greeter

WWE VIP Merch Package is $399 & includes:

• Premium Floor Seat within the first 4 seats of the Superstar Entrance Aisle

• Exclusive Limited Edition 2018 WWE Souvenir Event Chair

• Matted Autographed Superstar Photo

• Three New Exclusive VIP Merchandise Items

• Official WWE Program and a Commemorative VIP Ticket