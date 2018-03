WWE has announced that Johnny Gargano would take on Tommaso Ciampa in an unsanctioned match at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans.

The NXT TakeOver: New Orleans event takes place on Saturday, April 7, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana at the Smoothie King Center and will air on the WWE Network. Here is the updated card:

NXT Women’s Championship Match: Ember Moon (c) vs Shayna Baszler

Unsanctioned Match: Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa