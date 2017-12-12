New Match Slated For WWE Clash Of Champions

WWE has announced that Luke Harper and Erick Rowan will take on Breezango in a tag team match at the Clash Of Champions PPV.

The Clash Of Champions pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, December 17th, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts at the TD Garden and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. This will be an exclusive SmackDown Live brand event. Here is the updated card:

— WWE Title Match: AJ Styles © vs. Jinder Mahal

— WWE United States Title Triple Threat Match: Baron Corbin © vs. Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler

— WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Lumberjack Match: Charlotte Flair © vs. Natalya

— WWE SmackDown Tag Team Title Fatal 4-Way Match: The Usos © vs. Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin vs. The New Day vs. Rusev & Aiden English

— Tag Team Match: Randy Orton & Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn – Shane McMahon will be the special guest referee. If Owens & Zayn lose, they are fired from WWE

— Tag Team Match: Luke Harper & Erick Rowan vs. Breezango