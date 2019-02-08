New Matches Advertised For WWE Fastlane, Natalya – Jim Neidhart, Paige

— A commercial in Ohio promoting WWE Fastlane on Sunday, March 10 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland has the following three matches advertised:

Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Finn Balor (Intercontinental Championship Match)

WWE Champion Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe (Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship Match)

Two of those matches were changed from what was previously advertised. WWE had been advertising Bryan vs. Styles in a one-on-one match for the WWE Championship, and Lashley was scheduled to defend the Intercontinental Championship against Seth Rollins. Rollins is reportedly out of action with a back injury.

— Natalya took to Twitter to remember her late father, Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart, on what would have been his 64th birthday.

Happy birthday to my dad. What an amazing life he lived!!! So grateful we got so many wonderful years together💕🖤🎂 pic.twitter.com/tujkyRehrO — Nattie (@NatbyNature) February 8, 2019

Neidhart passed away on August 13, 2018, at his home in Wesley Chapel, Florida. According to TMZ, Neidhart’s wife, Ellie, told investigators that he was having problems sleeping and got out of bed to adjust the thermostat As he went to touch it, he “turned weirdly as if he were about to dance,” then fell against the wall and ground. She immediately dialed 911, believing he was having a seizure, something for which he took medication. He had a four-inch-long gash on his face when EMTs arrived. According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, hitting his head from the fall killed him.

— Paige names WWE Chronicle’s episode documenting her sudden retirement from in-ring competition as her WWE Network Pick of the Week.