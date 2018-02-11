New Matches Announced For NJPW’s Tour Of Australia

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced these new matches for their upcoming tour of Australia:
2/16 in Adelaide
*Evil and Sanada vs. Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa for the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships
*Cody Rhodes vs. Rocky Romero
2/17 in Melbourne
Elliot Sexton vs. Lance Archer
IWGP US Champion Jay White vs. Slex in a non-title match
Juice Robinson, Kushida and Toa Henare vs. Young Bucks and Cody
IWGP Intercontinental Champion Minoru Suzuki vs. Jonah Rock in a non-title match
2/19 in Perth
Will Ospreay vs. Cody vs. Robbie Eagles
Young Bucks vs. Juice Robinson and Toa Henare