New Matches Announced For NJPW’s Tour Of Australia

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced these new matches for their upcoming tour of Australia:

2/16 in Adelaide

*Evil and Sanada vs. Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa for the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships

*Cody Rhodes vs. Rocky Romero

2/17 in Melbourne

Elliot Sexton vs. Lance Archer

IWGP US Champion Jay White vs. Slex in a non-title match

Juice Robinson, Kushida and Toa Henare vs. Young Bucks and Cody

IWGP Intercontinental Champion Minoru Suzuki vs. Jonah Rock in a non-title match

2/19 in Perth

Will Ospreay vs. Cody vs. Robbie Eagles

Young Bucks vs. Juice Robinson and Toa Henare