New Matches Announced For Upcoming EVOLVE Shows

The following was issued to us:

We are back with the continuation of the 50% off sale, more on Daisuke Sekimoto at the WWNLive Experience 2018 Wrestlemania Week and other news. Let’s get to it….



November 28th: The savings didn’t end with Black Friday! You can still save 50% at www.WWNLive.com on all WWN Family Blu-rays, DVDs, hats and shirts! This means that Blu-rays are only $10 and DVDs are just $5 while hats and shirts are a steal at $10! This includes all The WWN Family brands like EVOLVE, SHINE, WWN Supershow, FIP, Style Battle, DGUSA, ACW and more! There’s even more new merch including ten new EVOLVE/WWN Supershow Blu-rays! Please browse our catalog for all the selections! Thank you for your support!



November 28th: The Holiday Season Sale on Blu-rays & DVDs will continue through the EVOLVE events on Dec. 9th in Queens, NY and Dec. 10th in Melrose, MA. This means you can get these deals in person at these shows. And hold on! We have some unbelievable news. If you have a 1st or 2nd row seat in Queens, NY or a 1st row seat in Melrose, MA you have a $10 merch credit. This means you can get a Blu-ray for FREE! You can still get one of these seats now at TicketFly.com. If you already bought one, we greatly appreciate the support and are excited to show our gratitude to you with this offer! Happy Holidays from The WWN Family!

November 28th: WWN Officials have received an overwhelming response to the announcement that Daisuke Sekimoto will wrestle exclusively at EVOLVE and WWN Supershow during Wrestlemania Week at the WWNLive Experience 2018. There is already a lot of speculation as to who Sekimoto will wrestle. Although it is impossible to officially announce any matches this far in advance, those in the running to wrestle Sekimoto include Matt Riddle, Keith Lee, WALTER and Fred Yehi. What we can guarantee is that you will see Sekimoto in top matches at the WWNLive Experience 2018! Go to MoreThanMania.com for the show details, including VIP Package Deals to catch all the action at a big discount and with exclusive perks.



November 28th: EVOLVE 96 and EVOLVE 97 will each feature three preliminary matches that will start the card. The idea behind these prelim matches goes back to the origins of EVOLVE. WWN created EVOLVE to showcase the up-and-coming American talent that there wasn’t room to feature in Dragon Gate USA. WWN Officials wanted to give promising wrestlers, such as Johnny Gargano, Ricochet, Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish and many others their own stage. Now, seven years later, WWN Officials have a new crop of emerging talent that deserve a stage. Therefore, the cards have been expanded to include these prelim matches. There will be a short break after the prelims and the main matches will start. Two athletes were selected from the last WWN Seminar/Tryout to compete on both nights. They are Shane Mercer and Stephen Wolf. In addition, Joey Lynch made a strong impression in a past WWN Seminar/Tryout and he will be on the EVOLVE 96 card. There will be several more hungry talents just waiting for this stage on both EVOLVE 96 and EVOLVE 97. Make sure to watch and see who makes the most of this opportunity!



November 28th: Brandon Watts will get another opportunity at EVOLVE 97 in a prelim bout. The fans voted @WWNEVOLVE on Twitter to give Watts a additional chance after his showing at EVOLVE 94 and EVOLVE 95. Watts is another example of a wrestler who earned an opportunity in a WWN Seminar/Tryout.



November 28th: The next WWN Seminar/Tryout is one week from Friday and it is a very special opportunity. WWE Talent Scout William Regal and WWN VP Of Talent Relations Gabe Sapolsky will scout all of the tryout matches. This is an invaluable opportunity to get feedback on how to improve and get booked. Go to the WWNLive.com Seminar/Tryout page for info. Only limited spots remain.

November 28th: American Combat Wrestling returns with Yuletide Beatings 2017 this Saturday streaming live on WWNLive.com from Port Richey, FL! The event features a match months in the making as Parrow defends the ACW Heavyweight Championship against Mitch Mitchell in a Steel Cage Match! Go here for more info.



November 28th: Thank you for reading today’s WWN Alerts. We have the latest lineups for the next EVOLVE cards below. Have a great day!



EVOLVE 96 – Dec. 9th – Queens, NY – 8pm EST – Tix & Info



WWN Championship Match

Keith Lee defends vs. WALTER



EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match

Jaka & Tracy Williams with Stokely Hathaway defend vs. James Drake & Anthony Henry



No Rope Break Match

Matt Riddle vs. Fred Yehi



Non-Title Special Attraction Match

EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. DJZ



Battle Of The Breakout Stars

Darby Allin vs. Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly



Special Attraction Match

Jason Kincaid vs. AR Fox



Plus three prelim matches featuring Jarek 1:20, Shane Mercer, Stephen Wolf, Joey Lynch

and other top upcoming talent!



NXT General Manager William Regal will be available for pictures and autographs! Mr. Regal will also make an appearance on the live event!

EVOLVE 97 – Dec. 10th – Melrose, MA – 7pm EST – Tix & Info



Main Event #1 – EVOLVE Championship Match

Zack Sabre Jr. defends vs. EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Jaka with Stokely Hathaway



Main Event #2 – The Rivalry EVOLVEs

Matt Riddle vs. WALTER



High Stakes Three-Way Match – Non-Title – Winner Gets To Book Himself In Any Match He Wants

WWN Champion Keith Lee vs. Tracy Williams with Stokely Hathaway vs. Darby Allin



FIP World Heavyweight Championship Match

Fred Yehi defends vs. Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly



Top Talents Collide!

AR Fox vs. DJZ



Special Challenge Match

Jason Kincaid vs. Jarek 1:20



Plus three prelim matches featuring Shane Mercer, Stephen Wolf, Brandon Watts

and other top upcoming talent!



Plus more to be signed with:

-James Drake

-Anthony Henry

-Plus others to be added!!!