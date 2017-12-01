New Matches Officially Announced For WWE Clash Of Champions

WWE has announced new matches for the Clash Of Champions PPV. Charlotte Flair defends the SmackDown Women’s Title against Natalya, Baron Corbin defends his United States Title against Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler in a Triple Threat Match, and The Usos will defend the SmackDown Tag Team Titles against Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin and The New Day in a Three-Way match.

The Clash Of Champions pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, December 17th, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts at the TD Garden and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. This will be an exclusive SmackDown Live brand event. Here is the updated card:

— WWE Title Match: AJ Styles © vs. Jinder Mahal

— WWE United States Title Triple Threat Match: Baron Corbin © vs. Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler

— WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Charlotte Flair © vs. Natalya

— WWE SmackDown Tag Team Title Three Way Match: The Usos © vs. Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin vs. The New Day