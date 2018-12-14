New Matches Revealed For Impact’s Homecoming PPV Event

Impact Wrestling will hold their next pay-per-view event, which will be titled, Homecoming, at The Asylum in Nashville, Tennessee on January 6th, 2019.

New matches for the show was revealed during this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV as it was announced that Moose vs. Eddie Edwards in a Falls Count Anywhere and Jake Crist, Ethan Page, Rich Swann, and Trey Miguel will compete the Ultimate X match to crown a new X-Division Champion at this event.

After four qualifying matches – the Ultimate X match at Homecoming is set! It will be @TheJakeCrist vs. @OfficialEGO vs. @GottaGetSwann vs. @TheTreyMiguel with the X-Division Championship up for grabs! #IMPACTHomecoming

Here’s the updated card for this show:

Vacant X Division Championship Ultimate X Match: Rich Swann vs Jake Crist vs Ethan Page vs Trey Miguel

Falls Count Anywhere Match: Moose vs. Eddie Edwards