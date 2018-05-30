New Matches Set For EVOLVE 106

The following was sent to us:

It’s been a busy week already at the WWN offices. Let’s get to it….



May 30th: WWN and FIP World Heavyweight Champion Austin Theory retained the WWN Championship against DJZ at EVOLVE 104 in Chicago, but only after interference from Priscilla Kelly. The issues between DJZ and Theory have been heating up. WWN officials feel that DJZ deserves another opportunity at a championship. However, Theory and Kelly have stated that he already got his shot at the WWN Title. Therefore, it’ll be Theory vs. DJZ for the FIP World Heavyweight Championship on June 23rd in Queens, NY. This will be under FIP rules so Anything Goes!



May 30th: Stokely Hathaway has made a lot of enemies for Catch Point. These enemies are uniting on June 23rd in Queens, NY at EVOLVE 106. It’ll be Tracy Williams, Anthony Henry & Timothy Thatcher vs. EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Chris Dickinson & Jaka plus Dom Garrini with Stokely Hathaway in six man tag team action!



May 30th: Here’s how EVOLVE 106 back home at La Boom in Queens, NY currently shapes up:



EVOLVE Championship Match – No Rope Breaks

Matt Riddle defends vs. Shane Strickland



FIP World Heavyweight Title Match – Anything Goes

Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly defends vs. DJZ



Special Challenge Match

WALTER vs. Darby Allin



Six Man Tag Team War

Chris Dickinson, Jaka & Dom Garrini with Stokely Hathaway vs. Tracy Williams, Timothy Thatcher & Anthony Henry



Plus more to be signed with:



-AR Fox with Ayla & The Skulk

-Bad Bones

-Josh Briggs

-Jarek 1:20 with Candy Cartwright

-Plus more to be added!



The stars of EVOLVE will be available for a meet & greet before and after the event!

May 30th: SHINE returns to La Boom on June 9th with a loaded card. The main event will see LuFisto defend the SHINE Championship vs. Su Yung! Go here for all the event info.



May 30th: ATTN: WRESTLERS, REFEREES & MANAGERS- The WWNLive.com Seminar/Tryout section has been updated with information about the special July 6th Seminar/Tryout in Seattle, WA and the September 7th WWN Seminar/Tryout in Joppa. MD.



May 30th: We want to thank everyone out there for the red hot start to ticket sales for the EVOLVE and PROGRESS double headers. The best seats are selling quickly, so we strongly suggest getting yours now. Go to TicketFly.com to get tickets for:



-EVOLVE on August 4th in Philadelphia, PA

-PROGRESS on August 4th in Philadelphia, PA

-EVOLVE on August 5th in Melrose, MA

-PROGRESS on August 5th in Melrose, MA

-PROGRESS on August 7th in Queens, NY

-EVOLVE on August 11th in Chicago, IL

-PROGRESS on August 11th in Chicago, IL

-EVOLVE on August 12th in Detroit, MI

-PROGRESS on August 12th in Detroit, MI



May 30th: Thank you for take a few moments to read today’s WWN Alerts. We appreciate all your support!