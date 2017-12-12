New Matches Set For ROH Final Battle

ROH issued the following:

Ring of Honor’s seminal event, FINAL BATTLE, emanates from the Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom on Friday, December 15 at 9 PM EST! Fans around the world will be watching on Pay Per View, on the Fite.TV app, on ROHWrestling.com, and on Playstation Network as wrestling’s top stars clash with scores to be settled and championships to be decided.



This year’s Final Battle is the 16th in ROH history and will be the best, ever! Ahead of Ring of Honor going LIVE on Pay Per View around the globe, ROH will present two bouts that will be filmed for digital distribution! Beginning at 8:30 PM, fans inside the arena will be the first to enjoy these two great bouts!



JONATHAN GRESHAM VS JOSH WOODS



“The Octopus” Jonathan Gresham has been flourishing in singles competition, reaching the finals of this year’s Survival of the Fittest, while picking up wins over heated rivals TK O’Ryan and “The Horror King” Vinny Marseglia while testing himself against top contenders like Silas Young. Gresham has flourished in singles and tag team competition but it was a recent victory in a triple-threat match at ROH Elite that has led to this match.



Gresham defeated the debuting Simon Grimm and 2017 Top Prospect Tournament Winner Josh “The Goods” Woods in Fort Lauderdale, outsmarting the competition and winning via a quick roll-up on Woods. There is no shame in losing to a world-class and world-traveled competitor like Gresham, who at age 29, has wrestled in 14 countries across four continents with over a decade of experience. But Woods feels like the triple threat environment gave Gresham an advantage. The 2017 Top Prospect made the challenge and it has been accepted! It is “The Goods” vs. “The Octopus” in the Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom before Final Battle kicks off in a digital exclusive!



THE DAWGS VS. CHEESEBURGER & A PARTNER OF HIS CHOICE



Cheeseburger and Will Ferrara became the two head trainers at the ROH Dojo in December 2016. For the next six months, the two formed a bond and a tag team, one that picked up wins first in Future of Honor competition before moving on to ROH Television and ultimately challenging the Young Bucks for the ROH World Tag Team Championships in Chicago in June.



Tension developed between the two, as does within any team focused on tag team success. But the tension bubbled up and then over during their biggest match, ever, against Matt and Nick Jackson. Ferrara believed ‘Burger cost them the ROH World Tag Team Titles, an opinion the fans adamantly disagreed with. Ferrara began to target ‘Burger, attacking him at every turn. Ferrara and ‘Burger met in singles action in Atlanta. Ferrara picked up the victory and continued to beat down ‘Burger. “The Big Dawg” Rhett Titus made his return to seemingly defuse the tension before joining in on the attack.



Titus and Ferrara formed a team now known as The Dawgs. The Dawgs defeated the team now known as IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Roppongi 3K in their last Ring of Honor match and have been successful in the tag team ranks. But Cheeseburger has not forgotten the beatings and beatdowns he has received. In New York, before Final Battle goes on the air, Cheeseburger will get a shot at revenge on The Dawgs and he won’t be coming alone! ‘Burger brings a partner of his choosing to NYC to see if The Dawgs’ bark is louder than their bite!



These matches will air in the near future on ROH social media channels but can be seen FIRST if you are there LIVE with us at the Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom!



Every year, Final Battle is the biggest event on the Ring of Honor calendar! Following the fastest sellout in Final Battle history, the only way you can see Final Battle LIVE is by joining ROH on Pay Per View, available on all major Pay Per View providers, ROHWrestling.com, Fite.TV, and Playstation Network on Friday, December 15 at 9 PM EST!



ROH FINAL BATTLE 2017

Local Time: Friday, Dec 15, 2017 09:00pm EST

The Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom

311 W 34th Street

New York, New York 10001



ALREADY SIGNED



MAIN EVENT

ROH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

ROH WORLD CHAMPION “THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY (IF CHAMPION) vs. DALTON CASTLE



DREAM MATCH, NON-TITLE

IWGP JR. HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION “THE VILLAIN” MARTY SCURLL vs. JAY LETHAL



ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (ALEX SHELLEY & CHRIS SABIN) vs. BEST FRIENDS (BERETTA & CHUCKIE T.)



ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPIONSHIP FOUR CORNERS ELIMINATION MATCH

SHANE TAYLOR vs. SILAS YOUNG vs. PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ vs. ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION KENNY KING



ROH WORLD SIX MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS

ROH WORLD SIX MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS ADAM PAGE & THE YOUNG BUCKS vs. FLIP GORDON, DRAGON LEE, & TITAN



SPECIAL ATTRACTION MATCH

MATT TAVEN vs. “THE AERIAL ASSASSIN” WILL OSPREAY



GRUDGE MATCH

THE ADDICTION (CHRISTOPHER DANIELS & FRANKIE KAZARIAN) VS. WAR MACHINE (RAY ROWE & HANSON)



NEW YORK STREET FIGHT

THE BRISCOES (JAY & MARK) vs. BULLY RAY & TOMMY DREAMER



DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE PRE-SHOW



JONATHAN GRESHAM VS JOSH WOODS



THE DAWGS VS. CHEESEBURGER & A PARTNER OF HIS CHOICE