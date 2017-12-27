New Matches Set For Upcoming EVOLVE Events

The following was sent to us:

We hope you are having a great holiday season! We have match announcements, major news about what apps you can watch the Club WWN subscription service on and more. Let’s get to it….



December 27th: We are very proud to announce that Club WWN can now be watched using Google Chromecast and Apple AirPlay. You can start your FREE trial now to watch every EVOLVE, DGUSA, FIP show and much, much more for FREE! There is no risk and you can cancel anytime. Sign up now at WWNLive.com and start watching everything for FREE!



How to use Apple AirPlay – On your iOS device, swipe up from the bottom of your screen to open Control Center. In Control Center, tap Screen Mirroring, then select your Apple TV from the list. Don’t see your Apple TV or AirPlay-enabled device? Try connecting your iOS device to the same Wi-Fi network as the device you want to AirPlay.



How to use Google Chromecast – To set up Chromecast, all you need is a TV with an HDMI port, a Wi-Fi connection and either a computer or a mobile device with Google’s Chrome browser. Simply connect the Chromecast to your TV’s HDMI port, visit chromecast.com/setup on your PC, download the app and follow the instructions from there.

December 27th: New FIP World Heavyweight Champion Austin Theory will defend vs. former champion Fred Yehi at EVOLVE 98 on January 13th in Queens, NY. Theory defeated Yehi to win the championship at the last EVOLVE event. It was under standard EVOLVE rules. The rematch will now be under FIP rules, meaning there are no rules! Can Theory retain?



December 27th: EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Chris Dickinson has challenged The End to come to NYC and fight him. We’ll have more on this situation soon.



December 27th: EVOLVE will kickoff 2018 on Saturday, January 13th back home at La Boom in Queens, NY. Tickets are now on sale at TicketFly.com. There are still some great ringside seats available, but they are sure to sellout so get them now! The lineup is starting to really take shape. Already signed:



EVOLVE Championship Match

Zack Sabre Jr. defends vs. Darby Allin



Non-Title Grudge Match

WWN Champion Keith Lee vs. EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Jaka



FIP World Heavyweight Title Match – FIP Rules

Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly defends vs. Fred Yehi



Special Attraction Match

Matt Riddle vs. AR Fox



Chris Dickinson Has Challenged The End To A Fight!



Plus more to be signed with:

-Ringkampf of Timothy Thatcher & WALTER

-Tracy Williams with Stokely Hathaway & Dom Garrini

-Jason Kincaid

-Jarek 1:20 with his lovely assistant Candy Cartwright

-Plus more to be added, including a prelim match!



December 27th: EVOLVE 99 will be on Sunday, January 14th in Brooklyn, NY. Already signed is Zack Sabre Jr. vs. WALTER in a non-title match and WWN Champion Keith Lee vs. Chris Dickinson. We’ll have more matches for this event in tomorrow’s WWN Alerts. Tickets are now on sale at TicketFly.com.

December 27th: Style Battle S1:E8 is coming to NYC! It will be in Brooklyn on January 14th before the EVOLVE event (both events are a separate ticket). Style Battle is an eight person, single elimination tournament. This the last episode to qualify for the season 1 finale, which will take place on April 7th as part of the WWNLive Experience in New Orleans! Tickets are only $15. We have the first bracket today. It is:



WALTER vs Nick Gage

Joey Lynch vs. Joey Janela



We’ll have the other bracket in tomorrow’s WWN Alerts! There will also be non-tournament matches on the card!



December 27th: We have a very unique opportunity for anyone who currently works in the creative side of wrestling or is interested in learning what it takes to run an independent wrestling event. The next WWN Creative Seminar will be on January 14th in Brooklyn, NY during the Style Battle event. This will be completely different than past WWN Creative Seminars. You will be hosted by WWN VP Of Talent Relations & Creative Gabe Sapolsky. You will be schooled in:



-Backstage etiquette from greeting the wrestlers to building respect to running a smooth locker room and show.

-The fundamentals of being successful at talent relations.

-Hands on experience watching the booker work with the talent on the event, which will include delivering match instructions and expectations.

-Interacting with talent on the live event, including responding to them after their matches.

-Interact with Gabe and other WWN officials during the event so you see the ups, downs and flow of running a live event.

-Gabe will watch most of the matches with you and discuss possible improvements during the matches.

-Booking principles

-Dealing with things on the fly during the live event

-Organizing a live event



These are only a few of the important lessons you will learn during this unique and possibly one-time-only WWN Creative Seminar. The price is $149 and spots are very limited.



If you are interested please write a brief paragraph with any experience in pro wrestling you might have and why you want to take part in this seminar/tryout. Please note that no experience is necessary. You must be approved after sending this paragraph to sign up. You must be 18 years of age. Please state your age in the paragraph. Email it to Help@WWNLive.com with “Creative Seminar” in the subject. Thank you!



December 27th: We appreciate you taking a few minutes to read the second to last WWN Alerts of 2017. We’ll be back with more breaking news tomorrow! Thank you for your support!