New Member Of CHAOS Revealed At NJPW Press Conference

NJPW held a press conference earlier this morning where it was revealed that Jay White was the newest member of the CHAOS faction, a day after he turned down a spot in BULLET CLUB and announced that he intends to challenge Kenny Omega for the IWGP United States Championship.



White stated that he was joining CHAOS out of necessity as he needs help against BULLET CLUB, but said that just because they were stable members, Kazuchika Okada should not consider himself safe.



Kazuchika Okada at the press conference stated that he will accept SANADA’s challenge for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, but with a twist, being that only if SANADA gives Okada and Hirooki Goto a shot at the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships, which are currently held by SANADA and EVIL, members of the Los Ingobernables de Japon faction.