New Movie With John Cena Released, WWE On Brock Lesnar’s RAW Return, Matt Hardy

– Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week with Matt Hardy plugging the new episode of WWE Ride Along, featuring The Hardys and Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas.

– Now that WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will be facing new WWE Champion AJ Styles at the Survivor Series pay-per-view instead of Jinder Mahal, WWE is hyping Lesnar and Paul Heyman addressing AJ at Monday’s go-home RAW in Atlanta. They announced the following:

The Beast Incarnate sounds off on The Phenomenal One Jinder Mahal might have been the one to throw down the gauntlet for a Champion vs. Champion Match against Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series, but it will be new WWE Champion AJ Styles who stands in the path of The Beast Incarnate next Sunday night in Houston. Following The Phenomenal One’s defeat of The Modern Day Maharaja on SmackDown LIVE in Manchester, U.K., Lesnar and his associate Paul Heyman now look to invite an entirely different potential resident to Suplex City at WWE’s fall classic. Most “don’t want none” from Styles, but The Phenomenal One has never faced anyone like The Conqueror. Styles had best be watching with the rest of us when Lesnar and Heyman make their red brand return.

– John Cena tweeted the following to plug the new “Daddy’s Home 2” movie that hits theaters today. The movie features Cena reprising his role from the first movie and stars Mark Wahlberg, Will Ferrell, Mel Gibson, John Lithgow and others.