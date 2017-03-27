flo-rida

New Musical Performance Announced For WrestleMania

Published On 03/27/2017 | By Marc Middleton | News

The second WrestleMania 33 musical performance has been announced as Pitbull, Flo Rida, Lunchmoney Lewis and Stephen Marley will be performing the “Greenlight” theme song.

As noted, it was also announced that R&B singer Tinashe will be singing “America The Beautiful” to open the main card.

