New “My Daughter Is A WWE Star” Episode, Fans On DDP Wrestling Again, WWE UK Talents Working Events

– Below is the latest episode of “My Daughter Is a WWE Superstar” with SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and her parents:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page should wrestle if he were to have one more match – John Cena, Triple H, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, The Undertaker, WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens, WWE Champion Bray Wyatt or WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose. As of this writing, 34% went with Orton while 21% voted for Styles, 11% for Taker, 11% for Ambrose, 7% for other, 5% for Triple H, 5% for Owens and 4% for Cena.

– It was announced today that WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate along with WWE UK competitors Trent Seven, Wolfgang, Joseph Conners, Tyson T-Bone, Mark Andrews, James Drake, Dan Moloney, Sam Gradwell, Saxon Huxley, Tucker, Jordan Devlin and Pete Dunne will be working the main roster live events in the UK and Ireland this coming May. Details on the events are at this link: