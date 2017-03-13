New Name For WrestleMania Battle Royal, HBK Appears On RAW With Reigns, Dana Brooke

– As noted, tonight’s WWE RAW from Detroit saw Dana Brooke turn on Charlotte Flair. In the Fallout video above, Dana says she couldn’t take it anymore and this was a long time coming. Dana says playtime is over and she’s not finished with Charlotte.

– Big Show is now official for the 4th annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33. He joins Apollo Crews and Mojo Rawley as confirmed names for the match. Show won the 2nd Andre Battle Royal at WrestleMania 31 in 2015. It appears Big Show vs. Shaquille O’Neal is not happening this year.

– WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels made a surprise appearance on tonight’s RAW from Detroit to talk with Roman Reigns about his WrestleMania 33 opponent The Undertaker. You can see video from the segment below: