New Name For WWE NXT Superstar, WWE Announcer Turns 47, SmackDown Top 10 Video
Published On 12/21/2016 | News
– Below are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE SmackDown in Detroit:
– WWE announcer Mauro Ranallo turns 47 years old today. As noted, other WWE names are also celebrating today – Primo (34), Oney Lorcan (31) and Otis Dozovic (25).
– WWE NXT Superstar Kenneth Crawford is now using the name Montez Ford as he continues to team with Angelo Dawkins at live events. Below is a photo of the US Marine at a recent show:
@MontezFordWWE he’s not worried pic.twitter.com/SdvKX4z79C
— MaryAnn (@gravenbabies) December 17, 2016