New Name Rumored For 2017 WWE Hall Of Fame

Theodore Long is under consideration to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017, according to a report by PWInsider.com.

Long began his career in 1985 for the National Wrestling Alliance, where he ran errands for wrestlers. From there, he became a member of a ring crew, then referee and eventually manager. In 1998, he joined WWE as a referee before returning to managing in 2003. He later served as General Manager of SmackDown for two tenures lasting a combined six years as well as one reign as ECW General Manager.

Long would join announced headliner Kurt Angle. Other rumored names for this year’s Hall of Fame Class include Diamond Dallas Page, “Ravishing” Rick Rude, Beth Phoenix, William Regal, Christian, The Natural Disasters (Earthquake & Typhoon) and Mike Rotunda (IRS).