New Names Added To Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal At WrestleMania

Aiden English, Curt Hawkins, Chad Gable, Shelton Benjamin and Kane have been added to the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal Match.

They join Dash Wilder, Scott Dawson, Baron Corbin, Mojo Rawley, Tye Dillinger, Matt Hardy, Dolph Ziggler, Tyler Breeze, Fandango, Goldust, Heath Slater, Rhyno, Zack Ryder and Primo Colon in the match.

WrestleMania 34 is set to be held on Sunday, April 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. This event airs on pay-per-view (PPV) and WWE Network. It’s the most successful and longest-running professional wrestling event in history. Both Raw and SmackDown rosters will be featured.