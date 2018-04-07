New Names Added To Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal Match At WrestleMania

Elias, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Sin Cara and R-Truth have been confirmed for the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34.

They join the following stars in the match: Dash Wilder, Scott Dawson, Baron Corbin, Mojo Rawley, Tye Dillinger, Matt Hardy, Dolph Ziggler, Fandango, Tyler Breeze, Goldust, Heath Slater, Rhyno, Zack Ryder, Primo Colon, Kane, Curt Hawkins, Shelton Benjamin, Chad Gable, Aiden English, Elias, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, R-Truth and Sin Cara.

WrestleMania 34 is set to be held on Sunday, April 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. This event airs on pay-per-view (PPV) and WWE Network. It’s the most successful and longest-running professional wrestling event in history. Both Raw and SmackDown rosters will be featured.