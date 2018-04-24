New Names Confirmed For 50-Man Royal Rumble Match

SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn have been confirmed for the 50-man Royal Rumble match.

They join Daniel Bryan, Braun Strowman, Big Show, Kurt Angle, Elias, Baron Corbin, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Apollo Crews, Titus O’Neil, Shelton Benjamin, Chad Gable, Sin Cara, Goldust, Mojo Rawley, Dolph Ziggler, and Chris Jericho.

The WWE Greatest Royal Rumble event takes place on Friday, April 27, 2018 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah International Stadium and will air on the WWE Network with a special start time of 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT with the event airing one hour later. Both Raw and SmackDown brands will be featured.