New Nia Jax Video From The Gym, SmackDown Social Score, Shark Cage Slow Motion Video From RAW

– Below is slow motion footage from Monday’s RAW where Roman Reigns trapped WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens in the shark cage that will be used at Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view to keep United States Champion Chris Jericho from interfering in their match.

– This week’s WWE SmackDown ranked #3 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, behind This Is Us and The New Edition Story. SmackDown had 68,000 interactions on Twitter with 16,000 unique authors, down from last week’s 83,000 interactions and 19,000 authors. SmackDown also had 108,000 Facebook interactions with 69,000 unique authors last night, down from last week’s 116,000 interactions and 75,000 authors.

– Nia Jax posted this video from the gym earlier today. She wrote, “Getting it in this morning with my crew! Hitting my max squat 137kg (300 pounds) & increasing my max snatch by 12kg earlier”