New NWA Powerrr Episode Pulled From YouTube

Following the YouTube premiere (event was pre-recorded) of NWA Powerrr Episode 7, the video was pulled from YouTube. There was fan backlash over a line by Jim Cornette on commentary about how Trevor Murdoch was the only person Cornette knew that could get away with riding around Ethiopia with a bucket of fried chicken on his back.

You can check out the video of what Cornette said below and here is a statement issued by David Lagana regarding the matter:

On tonight's episode of NWA Powerr airing on November 19th 2019, one of our talents made comments which some viewers found offensive. We deeply regret the error and apologize. We have temporarily taken the program down while we correct this error. — David Lagana (@Lagana) November 20, 2019