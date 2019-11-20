New NWA Powerrr Episode Pulled From YouTube

Following the YouTube premiere (event was pre-recorded) of NWA Powerrr Episode 7, the video was pulled from YouTube. There was fan backlash over a line by Jim Cornette on commentary about how Trevor Murdoch was the only person Cornette knew that could get away with riding around Ethiopia with a bucket of fried chicken on his back.

You can check out the video of what Cornette said below and here is a statement issued by David Lagana regarding the matter:

