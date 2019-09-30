New NWA Show Announced For Tuesday Nights

The National Wrestling Alliance announced the following:

The National Wreslting Alliance is proud to announce…

NWA POWER is coming to you worldwide every Tuesday at 6:05pm ET starting on October 8th.

As unveiled today by NWA President Billy Corgan at the Hard Rock Cafe Atlanta…. this return to its roots for the National Wrestling Alliance with studio wrestling is being made widely available for all great wrestling fans at the same time around the world. You can watch this show with no restrictions, no paywalls. Watch with other NWA fans during the live premiere every Tuesday at 6:05pm Eastern.

http://www.facebook.com/NWA

http://www.youtube.com/NWA

And if you can’t watch the live premiere, the show will be available on-demand via those platform plus they will be made available on Fite.TV every Saturday Night.

Also announced today the National Wrestling Alliance returns to Atlanta on December 14th with a live PPV event.

http://www.nationalwrestlingalliance.com

Media – info@nationalwrestlingalliance.com