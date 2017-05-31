New NXT Opening Video, Matches For Next Week’s NXT, Killian Dain Promo

– Above is the updated opening video for WWE NXT.

– Hideo Itami vs. Oney Lorcan and No Way Jose vs. Killian Dain have been announced for next week’s NXT episode.

– In the video below, Dain reacts to the news of next week’s match and says no one is safe after what happened with Jose returning this week to help Roderick Strong and Kassius Ohno, especially Jose.