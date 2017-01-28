New NXT Tag Team Champions Crowned
The Authors of Pain defeated Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa to become the new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions at Saturday night’s “Takeover: San Antonio” event.
This is the first reign for Akem and Rezar, who are managed by WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering. DIY just won the titles back on November 19th at “Takeover: Toronto” after defeating The Revival.
Below are photos and video from Saturday night:
