New NXT Tag Team Champions Crowned At Takeover (Photos, Video)

SAnitY’s Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe became the new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions by defeating The Authors of Pain at tonight’s “Takeover: Brooklyn III” event at the Barclays Center.

This is the first NXT title run for both Wolfe and Young. Akam and Rezar won the titles from DIY on November 19th, 2016 at the NXT “Takeover: Toronto” event.

