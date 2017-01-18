New NXT Takeover: San Antonio Matches Announced

Roderick Strong vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas and Eric Young vs. Tye Dillinger are now official for the January 28th WWE NXT “Takeover: San Antonio” event during WWE Royal Rumble weekend.

NXT Title Match

Bobby Roode vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

NXT Tag Team Title Match

The Authors of Pain vs. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa

Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Women’s Title

Peyton Royce vs. Nikki Cross vs. Billie Kay vs. Asuka

Eric Young vs. Tye Dillinger

Roderick Strong vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas