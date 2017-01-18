nxt-takeover

New NXT Takeover: San Antonio Matches Announced

Published On 01/18/2017 | By Marc Middleton | News

Roderick Strong vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas and Eric Young vs. Tye Dillinger are now official for the January 28th WWE NXT “Takeover: San Antonio” event during WWE Royal Rumble weekend.

NXT Title Match
Bobby Roode vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

NXT Tag Team Title Match
The Authors of Pain vs. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa

Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Women’s Title
Peyton Royce vs. Nikki Cross vs. Billie Kay vs. Asuka

Eric Young vs. Tye Dillinger

Roderick Strong vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author