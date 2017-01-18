New NXT Takeover: San Antonio Matches Announced
Published On 01/18/2017 | News
Roderick Strong vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas and Eric Young vs. Tye Dillinger are now official for the January 28th WWE NXT “Takeover: San Antonio” event during WWE Royal Rumble weekend.
NXT Title Match
Bobby Roode vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
NXT Tag Team Title Match
The Authors of Pain vs. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa
Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Women’s Title
Peyton Royce vs. Nikki Cross vs. Billie Kay vs. Asuka
Eric Young vs. Tye Dillinger
Roderick Strong vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas