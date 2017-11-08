New NXT Takeover: War Games Singles Match Announced

Kassius Ohno vs. Lars Sullivan is now official for WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames” during WWE Survivor Series weekend.

Below is the updated card for Takeover, which takes place on Saturday, November 18th from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas:

WarGames

The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish) vs. The Authors of Pain (Akam, Rezar) & Roderick Strong vs. NXT Tag Team Champions SAnitY (Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe, Killian Dain)

NXT Title Match

Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Drew McIntyre

Fatal 4 Way for the Vacant NXT Women’s Title

Kairi Sane vs. Ember Moon vs. Peyton Royce vs. Nikki Cross

Ab Contest

Shawn Michaels vs. Johnny Gargano

The Velveteen Dream vs. Aleister Black

Kassius Ohno vs. Lars Sullivan

Pre-Show Dark Match for the WWE UK Title

Johnny Gargano vs. Pete Dunne