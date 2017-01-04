New NXT Women’s Title Photo, Edge & Beth Phoenix At Takeover, Nigel’s NXT Botch
– Nigel McGuinness made a slip on commentary after Aleister Black’s debut win over Andrade “Cien” Almas at WWE NXT “Takeover: Orlando” tonight. While Black was taking in the win from the middle of the ring, Nigel commented, “This is going to be a man to reckon with here in Ring of Honor.”
– As seen below, WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix were in attendance for tonight’s Takeover event:
– Below is a photo of the new NXT Women’s Title belt that was revealed by General Manager William Regal at Takeover tonight. The title is held by Asuka as of this writing.
