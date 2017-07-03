New “Our Home” Video With John Cena And Nikki Bella, WWE Star Comments On ECW Chants, WWE Stock
Published On 03/07/2017 | News
– Below is the latest episode of “Our Home” with John Cena and Nikki Bella showing off their living room:
– WWE stock was down 1.67% today, closing at $20.56 per share. Today’s high was $21.09 and the low was $20.45.
– It’s been years since ECW was alive but Rhyno doesn’t mind the ECW chants he still receives. The SmackDown Superstar tweeted the following on the chants:
I never get tired of hearing the crowd chant ECW during my match. #Hardcore4Life
— Rhyno (@Rhyno313) March 7, 2017