New Project For Edge & Christian, Cathy Kelley On Luke Harper’s Twitter, Fans On Ember Moon’s Finish

– Cathy Kelley looks at Luke Harper’s daily cryptic tweets in this new video from WWE Digital.

– Coming off this week’s WWE NXT episode, WWE has a new poll asking fans if Ember Moon’s Eclipse finisher should be banned. As of this writing, 85% voted, “No – Peyton Royce and Billie Kay knew what they were getting into by messing with Ember Moon.” The rest voted, “Yes – it’s too dangerous.”

– As seen below, Christian and WWE Hall of Famer Edge will be launching their “E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness” podcast on March 24th via iTunes.