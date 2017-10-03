New Project For Edge & Christian, Cathy Kelley On Luke Harper’s Twitter, Fans On Ember Moon’s Finish
Published On 03/10/2017 | News
– Cathy Kelley looks at Luke Harper’s daily cryptic tweets in this new video from WWE Digital.
– Coming off this week’s WWE NXT episode, WWE has a new poll asking fans if Ember Moon’s Eclipse finisher should be banned. As of this writing, 85% voted, “No – Peyton Royce and Billie Kay knew what they were getting into by messing with Ember Moon.” The rest voted, “Yes – it’s too dangerous.”
– As seen below, Christian and WWE Hall of Famer Edge will be launching their “E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness” podcast on March 24th via iTunes.
Starting Mar.24 it's @EandCpod exploding in your ear holes! Subscribe now wherever you get these podcasts thingshttps://t.co/Jaovwo2REw
— Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) March 10, 2017