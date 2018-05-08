New Promo For Miz And Maryse’s New TV Show, WWE Raw: The First 25 Years Book Released

– Here is a new promo for the “Miz & Mrs.” series that premieres on the USA Network this summer, featuring The Miz and Maryse:

What's life like outside the ring for @mikethemiz and @MaryseMizanin? Tune in to #MizAndMrs this summer on USA to find out! pic.twitter.com/ETN2O7uXRj — USA Network (@USA_Network) May 8, 2018

– WWE sent out the following:



Relive 25 years of Raw in new DK book, “WWE Raw: The First 25 Years”



Relive all the best moments of Monday Night Raw, from the show’s landmark premiere in January 1993 to its 25th anniversary in 2018, in DK’s newest WWE title, “WWE RAW The First 25 Years,” available this Tuesday.



Discover all of the memorable matches, key events and shocking twists, presented month by month and year by year, making it easy for readers to find their favorite eras and episodes from the longest-running weekly episodic program in U.S. primetime television history. Incredible photography from WWE’s official archives takes you back in time to showcase all of the action as it happened.



WWE Superstars are profiled in detail, including Brock Lesnar, John Cena, The New Day, Charlotte Flair, Sting, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Nikki Bella and many more. “Elsewhere in WWE” boxes describe key moments from other WWE events, including SmackDown and WrestleMania, giving a comprehensive picture of the WWE Universe and making this a must-have for Raw fans old and new.



With never-before-seen images, profiles of popular Superstars and iconic quotes throughout, ”WWE Raw The First 25 Years” is the ultimate guide to WWE’s flagship show.