New Royal Rumble Entrant, WWE NXT Superstar Debuts On SmackDown (Video), Next Week’s RAW

– As noted, The Undertaker and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels have been announced for next Monday’s RAW from New Orleans. Below is a promo for the show:

– Baron Corbin is the first SmackDown Superstar to enter his name into the 30-man Royal Rumble main event later this month. He joins Brock Lesnar, Bill Goldberg, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Big E, Braun Strowman and Chris Jericho as confirmed names.

– WWE NXT Superstar Aliyah made her main roster debut on tonight’s SmackDown from Jacksonville, FL. She lost to Carmella, who was accompanied to the ring by James Ellsworth. Below is video from the match: