– WWE has announced that the new season of Camp WWE will premiere on the WWE Network on Sunday, May 6th, which is the same day as the WWE Backlash pay-per-view. The first episode is scheduled to be added to service at Noon eastern in the On Demand section.

– Also, WWE have announced that they will be holding a live event on July 1st at the Taipei Arena in Taipei, Taiwan and features members of the WWE SmackDown Live brand.