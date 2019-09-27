New Sets and Pyro For WWE RAW and SmackDown Confirmed

As first reported by WrestleVotes, WWE is introducing new sets for RAW and Smackdown next week. In addition to that, pyro is being brought back for both shows. The news has been confirmed by New York Post’s Joseph Staszewski:

Talked with #WWE Executive Producer Kevin Dunn about @WWEonFOX. Confirmed there will be new sets, openings, logos, graphics & theme music for both #Raw and SmackDown. Pyro is also returning including "flames, lasers." More details next week on @nypostsports about #WWEPremiereWeek — Joseph Staszewski (@Joe_Staszewski) September 27, 2019