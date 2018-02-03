New Shane McMahon DVD To Be Released This Summer

WWE will be releasing a new DVD on Shane McMahon that will be a 3-disc DVD set that compiles together all of Shane’s greatest matches from 1999 – 2017. WrestlingDVDNetwork.com reports that it will be released on June 11th in the United Kingdom and June 12th in the United States. Here is the synopsis:



“Shane McMahon is known as a huge risk-taker, who provides “OMG” moments on a regular basis. This compilation features all of his greatest & craziest matches, spanning his entire time in WWE. Featuring battles with Undertaker, Big Show, Randy Orton, Mankind, Kane, & more.”

